Chechen separatist leader may announce return from exile - paper

MOSCOW, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - Chechen separatist leader Akhmed Zakayev, who lives in self-imposed exile in Britain, could announce on Friday his voluntary return to Russia, a Russian business daily said.

The Kommersant newspaper said Zakayev, 53, will make a statement on the results of his recent two-day talks with Chechen officials in Oslo mediated by the Norwegian human rights organization Chechnya Peace Forum.

Chechen parliament speaker Dukvakha Abdurakhmanov confirmed in a phone conversation with RIA Novosti on Friday that he and Zakayev met in Oslo.

"I met with Zakayev on behalf of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov within the framework of the presidential program on the consolidation of Chechen society," Abdurakhmanov said without disclosing details of the talks.

Zakayev, the former deputy prime minister and the current prime minister of the unrecognized Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, has resided in London since 2002.

Russia, which issued an international arrest warrant for Zakayev in 2001, has repeatedly asked Britain to extradite Zakayev, accused of terrorist activities, but the request has invariably been refused.

The Chechen president repeatedly urged Zakayev through the media to return to his homeland and contribute to the revival of the Chechen Republic in exchange for amnesty.