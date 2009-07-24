Final 3 bodies recovered from collapsed building in S.Russia

The three remaining bodies were removed on Friday from the rubble of a collapsed residential building in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, a local emergencies spokesperson said.

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - The three remaining bodies were removed on Friday from the rubble of a collapsed residential building in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, a local emergencies spokesperson said.

The official said the bodies of all five people missing following the collapse of the building on Wednesday have now been found. The bodies of a woman and a 10-year-old boy were recovered on Thursday.

"There is only rubbish, which we plan to take away in the near future. Presumably, there are no more victims under the remaining debris," the spokesperson added.

Regional emergencies officials cited the poor condition of the building, constructed in the 1970s, as a possible cause of the collapse. Investigators are also considering negligence during reconstruction work.

The building belonged to a local factory and was used to house workers and their families. The factory rejected any responsibility for the incident, saying it had sold the part of the building that collapsed to city authorities.

Survivors have been temporarily accommodated in a nearby school and provided with one-off payments of 15,000 rubles ($480).