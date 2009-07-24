Russia set to launch Progress M-67 space freighter to ISS

A Russian Soyuz-U carrier rocket will lift off on Friday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan with the Progress M-67 space freighter for the International Space Station (ISS).

MOSCOW, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - A Russian Soyuz-U carrier rocket will lift off on Friday from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan with the Progress M-67 space freighter for the International Space Station (ISS).

"The launch has been scheduled for 14:56 Moscow time [10:56 GMT]," a spokesman for Russia's Mission Control said.

He added that the Progress spacecraft would take five days instead of two to travel to the ISS because of the delayed U.S. space shuttle Endeavour mission to the orbiter.

Endeavour, which arrived at the ISS on July 17, is expected to undock from the station on July 28.

"The docking of Progress M-67 with the ISS is scheduled for July 29," the official said.

The Russian space freighter will deliver 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS, including fuel, water, and various equipment.