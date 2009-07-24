Head-on collision in Russia's Urals leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

TYUMEN, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - A head-on collision between a light truck and a car in the Perm region of the Russian Urals has left three dead and two injured, a regional emergencies spokesman said on Friday.

"A head-on collision between a Gazel and a Chevrolet Lacetti occurred on the Perm-Krasnokamsk highway. Three people, including a 7-year-old child, in the Chevrolet died at the scene," the spokesman said.

He said the driver and a passenger in the truck were injured in the accident and had been taken to a hospital.

The occupants of the car had to be cut out of the vehicle by rescue workers.