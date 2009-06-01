Unpaid Russian stewardesses end hunger strike, prepare to sue

Flight attendants of the bankrupt Siberian airline KrasAir ended their 19-day hunger strike over unpaid wages on Monday due to health risks, but pledged to bring their case to court.

KRASNOYARSK, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - Flight attendants of the bankrupt Siberian airline KrasAir ended their 19-day hunger strike over unpaid wages on Monday due to health risks, but pledged to bring their case to court.

Seventeen flight attendants in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk began the strike on May 14, saying they were owed eight months' wages. Seven of the women have since been hospitalized, and two pulled out of the protest.

"There are six of us left after two more were hospitalized today," Irina Tretyakova said. "It is just unbearable, 19 days without food, and nobody has paid attention to us. We have decided to end the strike so as not to die, but we will continue our struggle."

"We will fight, we will approach the prosecutor's office, and go to the Strasbourg court. We will not stop, and will not keep silent. We want to be heard and to receive the money we have earned," she said.

KrasAir, part of the crisis-hit AirUnion alliance, ceased operations last October over a liquidity crisis. The company has about 2,500 employees and wage arrears estimated at 340 million rubles ($10 million).

Local officials said late last month 60 million rubles ($2 million) in wage arrears had been paid into the bankrupt company's account.