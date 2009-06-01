Omsk to host international arms exhibition June 2-6

About 170 Russian and foreign firms will take part in an international arms exhibition in the southwest Siberian city of Omsk, a regional government spokesman said on Monday.

OMSK, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - About 170 Russian and foreign firms will take part in an international arms exhibition in the southwest Siberian city of Omsk, a regional government spokesman said on Monday.

He said VVTV-Omsk-2009 will open Tuesday and end on Saturday. It will showcase infantry arms, equipment and technology, to be displayed on a total floor space of 16,500 square meters.

About 100 foreign specialists from 30 countries, including Britain, Germany, Israel, Italy, China, Norway, the United States, France and Japan, are expected to attend the exhibition.

The exhibition will feature a demonstration of T-80, T-90S and T-55 tanks, BTRT armored personnel carriers and BMP infantry fighting vehicles, as well as dual-purpose technology and equipment.

The demonstration will be broadcast live via satellite television to 29 countries, as well as on the Internet (http://www.vttvomsk.ru/rus/video/).