Seven people die in two fires in Urals

YEKATERINBURG, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - Seven people have died in two separate fires in the Urals district of Sverdlovsk, the regional Investigative Committee said on its website on Monday.

Three young men and one woman died in a fire in a sauna on Sunday morning in the village of Sedelnikovo.

"The group was spending the night in the sauna when the fire broke out," the website said. Inspectors said the probable cause of the fire was carelessness.

And also early Sunday, a second fire in a house in the village of Lyapustino took the lives of a married couple and their one-year-old child.