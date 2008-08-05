Russia to join convention on rights of disabled - Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has instructed the Foreign Ministry to sign the international convention on the rights of disabled people, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"The Russian government's proposal to sign the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, adopted by the UN General Assembly December 13, 2006, should be adopted. The Foreign Minsitry should sign the aforementioned Convention on behalf of the Russian Federation," the presidential instruction said.

The UN describes the convention as "the first comprehensive human rights treaty of the 21st century and is the first human rights convention to be open for signature by regional integration organizations."

It says the treaty "marks a 'paradigm shift' in attitudes and approaches to persons with disabilities," taking to a new height "the movement from viewing persons with disabilities as 'objects' of charity, medical treatment and social protection towards viewing persons with disabilities as 'subjects' with rights, who are capable of claiming those rights and making decisions for their lives based on their free and informed consent as well as being active members of society."