Russia, NATO plan joint use of transport planes

MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - Russian Air Force planes could take part in future joint operations with NATO, the force's commander said on Tuesday.

After a Russia-NATO Council meeting in June, NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer said work was in progress on a framework agreement that would allow Russian military-transport aviation to be used in joint operations.

"Good progress is being made on the framework agreement. On the whole, Russia and NATO are coming to a mutual understanding on some thorny issues concerning the transportation of NATO cargos by Russian military airplanes," Col. Gen. Alexander Zelin said.

He added that the latest round of talks had taken place in March 2008, in Moscow, where draft documents were agreed on, but that a number of positions required further work.

Russian military transport units use Il-76, An-124, An-12, An-26, and other airplanes.