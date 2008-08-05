Russian arms exports to exceed $8.5 bln in 2008

Russia's military exports will exceed $8.5 billion in 2008, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's military exports will exceed $8.5 billion in 2008, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Russia has doubled annual arms exports since 2000 to $7 billion last year, becoming the world's second-largest exporter of conventional arms after the United States.

Military exports "are planned at $8.5 billion this year [2008], and I think we will fully meet the plan, and even exceed it," Mikhail Dmitriyev, head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told a RIA Novosti news conference.

Russia exports weapons to about 80 countries. Among key buyers of Russian-made weaponry are China, India, Algeria, Venezuela, Iran, Malaysia and Serbia.

"Our foreign customers are queuing up for new Russian-made weaponry," Dmitriyev said. "Among our main 10-15 customers are China, India, almost all Middle East countries, Algeria, Morocco and Venezuela."

The most popular types of weaponry bought from Russia are Sukhoi and MiG fighters, air defense systems, helicopters, main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles.

Russia also maintains traditionally strong positions in sales of small arms, and anti-tank and air-defense missile systems.

Dmitriyev said Russia's defense companies were overloaded with orders and urgently needed to increase capacity to meet existing orders and ensure future growth in national arms exports.

"I think our defense industry can handle this situation," he said.