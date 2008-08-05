Russia to deliver new cargo plane to Cuba in 3Q08

Russia will supply a Tu-204CE cargo airplane to Cuba in the third quarter of this year, a spokesman for a Russian leasing company said Tuesday.

MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - Russia will supply a Tu-204CE cargo airplane to Cuba in the third quarter of this year, a spokesman for a Russian leasing company said Tuesday.

Andrei Lipovetsky of Ilyushin Finance Co. said the Tu-204CE would be the second such aircraft delivered to Cuba.

Since 2005, Cuba has received a total of six Russian aircraft - three Il-96-300 passenger airliners, two Tu-204-100 passenger planes, and the initial Tu-204CE cargo plane.

The Tu-204CE, a cargo version of the Tu-204, is a twin-engine medium-haul airplane.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin previously said that in the course of a recent visit by a Russian delegation to Cuba, a number of agreements were signed, including on the purchase of Tu-204 passenger airliners and An-148-200 regional jets.

The Tu-204CE is manufactured by the Ulyanovsk-based Aviastar-SP aircraft maker.