African swine fever kills over 5,000 pigs in south Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - An outbreak of the African swine fever virus in Russia's North Caucasus republic of North Ossetia has so far killed over 5,000 pigs, the regional emergency service said on Tuesday.

Around 1,300 pigs died of the virus and more than 3,800 pigs have been culled in the republic since the outbreak was registered on June 30 in four of the province's eight districts.

A state of emergency has been declared in the province.

Outbreaks of the highly contagious virus are rare outside Africa, but in spring 2007 Georgia, which borders North Ossetia, saw outbreaks in 10 regions. A total of 20,000 pigs were culled.

Preliminary reports said the infection may have been brought in by wild boars. The virus can survive for up to 15 weeks in raw pork, and up to six months in processed meat. The virus, which causes lethal hemorrhagic disease in pigs, does not pose a threat to humans.

Over 300 people have been deployed to guard the province's border, to ensure that no pork products are taken out of North Ossetia, which has approximately 115,000 domestic pigs.