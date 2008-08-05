Two men drown after boat capsizes on Siberia's Lake Baikal

Two men drowned and two women survived when their small boat capsized on Siberia's Lake Baikal on Tuesday morning, a local emergencies spokesman said.

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - Two men drowned and two women survived when their small boat capsized on Siberia's Lake Baikal on Tuesday morning, a local emergencies spokesman said.

"A gust of wind overturned the home-made vessel in the Olkhon Gate Straits on Lake Baikal," the spokesman for the Emergencies Ministry in the Irkutsk Region said.

The two women were found and rescued, and the bodies of the men have been recovered.

Baikal is the world's deepest and oldest lake, holding around 20% of the world's freshwater.