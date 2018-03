MOSCOW, December 2 (RIA Novosti) - The United Russia party, which according to preliminary results won around 63% of votes in Sunday's parliamentary elections, said it will not change the Constitution.

Party leader Boris Gryzlov said that over the past four years the party has used its parliamentary majority to "protect the current Constitution."

He called the result a victory for President Vladimir Putin, who topped the party list.

The party leader conceded that there were violations in the State Duma elections, but said that these did not affect the result.