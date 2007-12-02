Second elderly woman dies at polling station in Urals

YEKATERINBURG, December 2 (RIA Novosti) - A second elderly woman died on Sunday at a polling station in Yekaterinburg in Russia's Urals, the regional election commission announced.

Sverdlovsk Region Election Commission Chairman Vladimir Mostovshchikov said: "At around 7:00 p.m. local time [2:00 p.m. GMT], another woman died; her date of birth was 1927."

The first woman died at the Verkh-Isetsk District's polling station on Sunday morning.

Russia is holding the fifth parliamentary polls of its post-Soviet history. Preliminary voting results and exit polls are set to be announced at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time (6:00 p.m. GMT), soon after the last polling stations close in the westernmost part of Russia, the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.