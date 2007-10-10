Moscow warns against hasty steps on Iran before UN report - 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the international community to wait for the UN watchdog to provide its report on Iran's controversial nuclear program before taking any action.

(Adds Lavrov statements and background in paras 3-7)

MOSCOW, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the international community to wait for the UN watchdog to provide its report on Iran's controversial nuclear program before taking any action.

"Until the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] reports what is happening in Iran ... any radical measures would be irresponsible," Lavrov said on Wednesday.

The minister also said that disputes should be settled based on UN resolutions, rather than via political pressure and sanctions.

"When we hear cries to use force against Iran... we ask ourselves what this could lead to," Lavrov said.

"We are against dividing the world into 'our own' and 'the others', into democrats and outcasts," he added.

Lavrov said Russia stood for dialogue between civilizations, and the settlement of disputes based on international law, with the UN's Security Council playing the key role.

In conclusion, the minister said that Russia, as a multi-ethnic and multi-denominational country, would not allow itself to become involved in a war between civilizations.