NAZRAN, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Two policemen were killed on Wednesday in Nazran, the capital of Russia's North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia, a local police source said.

The policemen were killed after stopping a Mercedes near a local market for a document check. The men in the car opened fire at point-blank range, subsequently making their escape.

One of the victims was the nephew of Nazran's police chief, Ali Yandiev, who has recently survived several assassination attempts.

Investigators are currently working at the scene.