Putin, Sarkozy hold 'thorough' economic discussion-1

MOSCOW, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting French President Nicolas Sarkozy held on Wednesday a detailed discussion over bilateral cooperation, the Russian leader told a joint news conference in Moscow.

"Today's full-scale summit focused on a thorough discussion of all aspects of bilateral cooperation, from an exchange of opinions on the current situation in various spheres of cooperation, to a selection of specific prospects for developing our relations," Putin said.

Although Sarkozy is making his first official visit to Russia in the role of French president, this was the two presidents' second meeting in the past few months, the previous being held as part of the G8 summit in Germany's Heiligendamm in early June.

Putin and Sarkozy discussed key regional and global issues, major bilateral problems, praising progress in political, humanitarian and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Bilateral trade reached almost $7 billion in the first half of 2007, an increase from last year's level," the Russian leader said. Putin also said that trade between the two countries amounted to $13.5 billion last year, up 37% against the 2005 level.

Urging a new impetus to bilateral economic cooperation, whose potential is "far from exhausted," Putin said the two countries could boost ties through "large joint projects, primarily in such hi-tech spheres as aircraft building, car making, space exploration, and IT and transport infrastructure development."

The Russian leader praised contacts between the European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company (EADS) and Russia's United Aircraft-Building Corporation (UABC) and air carriers. Joint work is in full progress to develop a Russian regional aircraft SuperJet-100.

Speaking of space cooperation between Russia and France, Putin pointed to the project to launch Russian Soyuz booster rockets from the Guiana Space Centre, where "Russian booster rockets could start commercial satellite launches next year."

In turn, Sarkozy said that his country favored a constructive cooperation with Russia "without any confrontation."

"We understand Russian interests, and we would like everything to be transparent," the French leader said, adding that "market rules should be used."

Among other things, Sarkozy said French investors were seeking to buy into Russian energy giant Gazprom.

"French investors are ready to buy into large Russian companies, such as Gazprom," Sarkozy told the press, pledging that France would refrain from protectionism.

In turn, Putin said that cooperation between Russian and French companies would enhance the competitiveness of the two economies. The Russian leader said it would be "absolutely honest and transparent" if Russian companies bought into European partners and vice versa.

Sarkozy said France was also ready to take measures to cut visa issuance time for Russian nationals.

"We are ready to take all measures to enable students, tourists and businessmen to visit [France]," Sarkozy said.

In response, Putin reported that Russia had enhanced security at its borders, paving the way for the introduction of visa-free travel.

"We are investing large sums in the infrastructure of our borders, mostly in the Caucasus, as well as in other regions, including Asia," the Russian president said. He added that the absence of "virtual Berlin walls" was a precondition for developing further economic and humanitarian contacts in Europe.