Russia's broad monetary base down 3.6% in Sept. - Central Bank

MOSCOW, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's broad monetary base stood at 4,587 billion rubles (about $183 billion) in September 2007, down 3.6% in the past month, the Central Bank of Russia said on Wednesday.

At the same time, Russia's broad monetary base increased 11.3%, year-on-year, in the first nine months of 2007, the CBR said.

According to the Central Bank terminology, broad money supply consists of cash in circulation, credit institutions' correspondent accounts with the CBR, required reserves, bank deposits in the CBR and the bank's bonds held by credit institutions, and also the Central Bank's obligations to buy back securities and required reserves on foreign exchange operations deposited with the Central Bank.