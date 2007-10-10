Putin, Sarkozy hold 'thorough' economic discussion

Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting French President Nicolas Sarkozy held on Wednesday a detailed discussion over bilateral cooperation, the Russian leader told a news conference in Moscow.

MOSCOW, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting French President Nicolas Sarkozy held on Wednesday a detailed discussion over bilateral cooperation, the Russian leader told a news conference in Moscow.

"Today's full-scale summit focused on a thorough discussion of all aspects of bilateral cooperation, from an exchange of opinions on the current situation in various spheres of cooperation, to a selection of specific prospects for developing our relations," Putin said.

Although Sarkozy is making his first official visit to Russia in the role of French president, this was the two presidents' second meeting in the past few months, the previous being held as part of the G8 summit in Germany's Heiligendamm in early June.

Putin and Sarkozy discussed key regional and global issues, major bilateral problems, praising progress in political, humanitarian and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Bilateral trade reached almost $7 billion in the first half of 2007, an increase from last year's level," the Russian leader said. Putin also said that trade between the two countries reached $13.5 billion last year, up 37% against the 2005 level.

.