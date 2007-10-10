Sakhalin earthquake causes $400 mln in damage

An earthquake that hit Sakhalin Island, in Russia's Far East, on August 2 caused damage of over 11 billion rubles ($400 million), the region's governor said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - An earthquake that hit Sakhalin Island, in Russia's Far East, on August 2 caused damage of over 11 billion rubles ($400 million), the region's governor said on Wednesday.

"This is just a preliminary figure," Alexander Khoroshavin added.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale, claimed four lives and 8,000 people lost their homes, with damage being caused to roads, bridges and power stations. The worst-hit town was Nevelsk, located 60km (37 miles) from the island's capital, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

The governor also said that state funding and investment would now be needed to repair damage caused by the earthquake, adding that regional authorities have launched efforts to prepare a program for the social and economic development of Nevelsk.

In late September, the federal budget allocated 800 million rubles ($31.9 million) for the Sakhalin Region administration to deal with the consequences of the earthquake.