Russia allowed to export 700 kg of beluga caviar in 2007

GENEVA, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Russia said Monday it will be allowed to export 700 kilograms of beluga caviar in 2007.

The Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) has established a quota for Russia allowing it to export 700 kilograms of beluga caviar this year.

The aim of the convention is to ensure that international trade in wild animal and plant species does not threaten their survival.

CITES is alarmed that despite all the efforts of Caspian Sea states, the population of sturgeon, a prehistoric fish that yields highly prized black caviar, continues to shrink.

"The Caspian states have stepped up their efforts to control the caviar trade and to release millions of young fish into the sea, but the population decline cannot be allowed to continue," CITES Secretary General Willem Wijnstekers said.

The size of quotas for sturgeon exports is set by exporting countries, but the quotas have to be approved by CITES.

Other Caspian Sea states - Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Iran - will be allowed to export 3.061 metric tons of beluga caviar in 2007.

The quota is 300 kilograms for Azerbaijan and one metric ton for Iran. In addition to the caviar quota of 1.761 metric tons, Kazakhstan has also received the right to export 21.9 metric tons of beluga meat.