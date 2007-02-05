Judge in case of Altai governor Yevdokimov's death disqualified

NOVOSIBIRSK, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - The qualification board of judges of Russia's Altai Territory has decided to unseat a district court judge who passed a guilty verdict in the 2005 case of the territorial governor's car crash death.

In August 2005, Yevdokimov, a former stand-up comedian and the governor of the Altai Territory, died when his official Mercedes, reportedly traveling at about 200 kilometers per hour (about 125 mph), smashed into a tree after colliding with a Toyota.

Yevdokimov's chauffeur and bodyguard were also killed in the accident, but his wife survived.

Judge Galina Shcheglovskaya found Shcherbinsky, who was driving the Toyota, guilty of causing the accident and sentenced him to four years in prison in February 2006, but he was acquitted in March 2006 for lack of evidence.

Shcherbinsky's conviction triggered a nationwide wave of protests by motorists, who said he was being made a scapegoat.

The board chairwoman said the judge's disqualification was not connected with the Yevdokimov case, but was due to legal violations made by the judge in 2005-2006 while considering civil and criminal cases.