Russian FM downplays obstacles in signing new deal with EU

MOSCOW, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's foreign minister said Monday that delays in signing a new Russia-EU cooperation agreement were "artificial."

Russia and the EU were set to begin talks on a new cooperation deal at the Russia-EU summit in Helsinki November 24 of last year, but the negotiations were vetoed by Poland over Russia's ban on its meat exports and Moscow's refusal to sign the Energy Charter.

"We are not overly concerned about obviously artificial delays in this [the new cooperation agreement] matter," Sergei Lavrov said, commenting on the situation around Russia-EU talks that have been suspended over Poland's position on veterinary controls and the absence of a consensus in the European Union on the issue.

Lavrov said all obstacles should be overcome with the involvement of technical experts, and expressed the hope that Poland will take appropriate measures to eliminate existing problems.

The current Russia-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement came into effect December 1, 1997 and expires in December 2007.

Sergei Chernyshev, head of the department for foreign economic relations with the Economic Development and Trade Ministry, said last December that he believed the existing Russia-EU agreement could be prolonged, but that the legal basis for trade and economic relations between Russia and the EU should be changed in view of Russia's possible accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

He said the new agreement should first of all focus on synchronizing taxation, customs and other legislation, as well as on unifying technical, veterinary and phytosanitary requirements between Russia and the EU.

Speaking at a news conference following Monday's talks with the European trio of Germany, France and Britain in Moscow, the Russian foreign minister reiterated that Russia expects the signing of a new agreement on strategic partnership as soon as possible, and also expects an agreement reached with the EU on visa facilitation and readmission to come into effect in early 2007.

Russia and the EU signed the agreement on visa facilitation and readmission at a Russia-EU summit held at the Black Sea resort of Sochi in late May, 2006.

Russia agreed to accept repatriated individuals who entered the EU from its territory illegally or stayed there beyond the term of their visas, while Europe agreed to simplify visa-issuing procedures for Russian students, journalists, businessmen, cultural workers, scientists and athletes.

Last week, Portugal, Spain and France signed protocols to the agreement on visa facilitation and readmission, lifting technical obstacles to further work on the implementation of the agreement.