Russia, Georgia begin talks on restoring air links - 1

MOSCOW, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Aviation authorities of Russia and Georgia have begun talks on the possibility of restoring air links, frozen after a diplomatic row last fall, the Russian transport ministry said Monday.

Russia cut off travel and mail links with its southern neighbor following Georgia's brief arrest of four Russian officers on spying charges last September, but since the beginning of this year has moved to mend ties, returning its ambassador to Tbilisi and re-establishing postal links.

At their working meeting, the aviation authorities of Russia and Georgia "are discussing existing problems, including the $3.738 million debt repayment by Georgian air companies for their air navigation servicing," the Russian transport ministry's press office said.

The meeting will last two days and end with the signing of a protocol, the press office said.

Russia's ambassador to Georgia, Vyacheslav Kovalenko, who was recalled at the height of the standoff, returned to Tbilisi last month and held talks with Georgian Foreign Minister Gela Bezhuashvili, at which the sides discussed ways of resuming cooperation.