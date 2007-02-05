Russia requests plane hijacker's extradition from Czech Republic

Russia's top prosecutors said Monday they have sent a request to the Czech Republic to extradite a Russian national who forced an Aeroflot plane to make an emergency landing in Prague late last year.

MOSCOW, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's top prosecutors said Monday they have sent a request to the Czech Republic to extradite a Russian national who forced an Aeroflot plane to make an emergency landing in Prague late last year.

The A-320 airliner with 168 people onboard was traveling from Moscow to Geneva December 28 when it made an unscheduled landing at Prague's Ruzyne Airport, after the pilot declared an emergency. Allegedly drunk, 32-year-old Yevgeny Dogayev tried to break into the cockpit, claiming he had a bomb, and demanding to be flown to Egypt.

"Yevgeny Dogayev was detained December 28, 2006 in the Czech Republic and under Czech laws a criminal case on charges of threatening in-flight security has been launched against him," the Russian General Prosecutor's Office said.

Aeroflot earlier said Dogayev, who was accompanied by eight family members, was subdued by stewards and passengers and handed over to Czech police upon landing.

On January 12, 2007, Russia opened a criminal case against Dogayev on charges of intentionally making a false report of a terrorist act.