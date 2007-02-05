Banks' correspondent accounts with CBR decline 0.1%

MOSCOW, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Credit institutions' balances on correspondent accounts with the Central Bank of Russia totaled 412.1 billion rubles ($15.56 billion at the current exchange rate) at the beginning of the business day, down 0.1% (0.5 billion rubles/$18.9 million) from Friday, the CBR said Monday.

Credit institutions' balances on deposit accounts with the Bank of Russia stood at 151.3 billion rubles ($5.71 billion), up 9.6% (13.3 billion rubles/$502.3 million), from Friday.