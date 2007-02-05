Morning re-cap of main news, February 4

* A building under construction was blown up in Voronezh in central Russia after two explosions rocked the building's basement but there have been no victims, the regional security service said

* Three policemen were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Makhachkala, the capital of the Republic of Dagestan in Russia's troubled North Caucasus region, the press office of the regional interior ministry said

* Georgia and its breakaway province of South Ossetia traded accusations of several exchanges of fire in the conflict area overnight

* Georgia's state minister for conflict resolution urged separatist South Ossetian authorities to give up confrontation actions in the conflict area and start a constructive dialog

* Several flights have been delayed at Moscow's Domodedovo airport in the last twenty-four hours for what the Russian Union of Tourism said were several minor aircraft breakages

* Two astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) have begun their second spacewalk this year, NASA reported