RIA Novosti, flagship weekly launch joint project

MOSCOW, December 14 (RIA Novosti) - RIA Novosti and Russian publishing house Moskovskiye Novosti are set to launch a new version of English-language paper The Moscow News, RIA Novosti's editor-in-chief said Thursday.

The Moscow News, launched in the early 1930s, is one of the oldest broadsheets in Russia. The paper's heyday came in the 1980s, when it energetically promoted reforms under Mikhail Gorbachev's perestroika program. The paper is published in both Russian and English in 54 countries, including the U.S., Israel, Germany and Australia.

Svetlana Mironyuk said, "RIA Novosti specializes in distributing information for a foreign audience. We have a powerful information service, internet sites in many European and Eastern languages, and publish a range of magazines. RIA Novosti now intends to realize its creative and technical potential in this project to publish an English-language newspaper, which fits logically into the agency's development strategy."

MN general director Daniil Kupsin said, "The Moscow News is one of Russia's oldest newspaper brands - the publication is 75 years old. Partnership with RIA Novosti will help the paper to fully change its format and become a dynamic edition for a new generation. The changes will affect The Moscow News design and content, as well as the structure of the paper's distribution."

The first issue of the newspaper will appear in early 2007.