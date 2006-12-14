AvtoVAZ board elects defense export monopoly chief as chairman

The board of directors of AvtoVAZ [RTS: AVAZ] has elected the head of Russia's state-controlled arms exporter as chairman, the country's largest carmaker said Thursday.

MOSCOW, December 14 (RIA Novosti) - The board of directors of AvtoVAZ [RTS: AVAZ] has elected the head of Russia's state-controlled arms exporter as chairman, the country's largest carmaker said Thursday.

Rosoboronexport Director General Sergei Chemezov replaced Vladimir Artyakov, who has been appointed the CEO of AvtoVAZ group's management company.

The head of Russia's Federal Industry Agency, Boris Alyoshin, was elected deputy chairman of the board of directors.

AvtoVAZ produced 721,500 cars in 2005. Domestic sales reached 704,000 cars, and export sales amounted to 96,500 cars during last year.