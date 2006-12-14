Two Russian skinheads jailed in attack on African reporter

YEKATERINBURG, December 14 (RIA Novosti) - A court in the eastern Russian city of Yekaterinburg has handed down prison terms for two young men convicted of a racially motivated attack on a Somali television reporter, the regional prosecutor's office said Thursday.

"Yekaterinburg's Leninsky District Court announced sentences for the two men, aged 21 and 23, [found guilty] under Article 282 of the Russian Penal Code (inciting ethnic, racial and religious strife)," a spokesperson for the office said.

One was sentenced to three and a half years in jail, and the other received three years for brutally beating Somali national Martin Adams, a reporter with the local OTV television channel, in September 2003.

The convicts, both of whom are affiliated with the skinhead movement, were tracked down and arrested two years after the attack, in October 2005.

The attack was just one of many race-hate crimes committed in Russia in recent years against non-white foreign nationals from Africa, Asia and Latin America, as well as migrants from former Soviet republics of the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Earlier this month, four men were arrested on suspicion of killing a 15-year-old Armenian boy on a commuter train near Moscow, and a three-and-a-half-year jail term was handed down for the leader of an extremist gang found guilty of several crimes against non-whites, including the murder of a Senegalese student in April.