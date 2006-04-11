TNK-BP joins power plant project in west Siberia

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russian-British joint energy venture TNK-BP will contribute to a $600-mln project to build a power generating unit in West Siberia, generating company WGC-1 said Tuesday.

According to the company, the project envisages the construction of a third unit at Nizhnevartovsk power plant in western Siberia in 2007-2010, with a pipeline to be built to provide deliveries of gas to the plant.

The companies have also agreed on gas and electricity exchange for the next 15 years.

WGC-1 is one of seven wholesale generating companies created from the generating assets of electricity monopoly Unified Energy System.

The Tyumen-registered company controls six power plants in various Russian regions, with an overall capacity of 9,531 MW.