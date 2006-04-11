Register
15:47 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia

    Raiffeisen announces expansion plans in Russia, Kazakhstan

    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Raiffeisen International said Tuesday it hoped to ink a $550 million deal to buy Russia's Impexbank by early next month, and also announced plans to expand into Kazakhstan.

    The Austrian banking group announced plans to take 100% control of Impexbank in early February after signing an agreement in Vienna.

    Jeffrey Millikan, regional director for Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, said Raiffeisen would try to finalize the deal by May 1, but at the latest by May 15. The deal must first be approved by the Central Bank, as well as Russian and Austrian regulatory authorities.

    Raiffeisen also announced plans to take over one of the five largest banks in the central Asian republic of Kazakhstan, and said that talks were underway with each of these banks.

    Millikan said Raiffeisen International already holds 8% of Kazakh bank TuranAlem, and has made several offers to buy acquire a controlling stake.

    Millikan said that Impexbank had exceeded forecasts in 2005, so the first tranche of $500 mln for the purchase would be paid in full.

    A second tranche of up to $50 mln to complete the acquisition will be contingent on 2006 financials. The $550-mln price tag on the deal is the maximum, but could be revised following a revaluation of real estate.

    Impexbank was founded in 1993 and is owned by seven Russian companies. It deals mainly with individual, non-corporate clients. As of June 30, 2005, Impexbank's assets stood at 1.2 bln euros with a net profit of 9 mln euros.

    Impexbank board chairman Pavel Lysenko said that after the deal, the bank's budget would be reviewed to meet new goals set by shareholders, as well as options for obtaining loans at favorable rates on world markets due to Raiffeisen's strong credit status.

    Raiffeisen International is a major banking group controlling 16 subsidiary banks and leasing companies in central and eastern Europe. The group is a fully consolidated subsidiary structure of Raiffeisen Centralbank Osterreich, which holds 70% of its common shares with the other 30% of shares in free circulation.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok