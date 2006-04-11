Russia says it will continue aid to PA, condemns EU cutoff

Russia's Foreign Minister said Tuesday that Moscow will continue sending aid to the Palestinian autonomy even though its government is now led by radical Islamic group Hamas.

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's Foreign Minister said Tuesday that Moscow will continue sending aid to the Palestinian autonomy even though its government is now led by radical Islamic group Hamas.

Sergei Lavrov also appeared to criticize the European Union's aid freeze as counter-productive.

"We should look for options to provide aid for the Palestinians in a transparent, checkable way, and such options can be found without exacerbating the situation in Palestine," Lavrov said. "Russia plans to provide such aid and in such a form."

The minister said it would be wrong to halt aid to the Palestinian National Authority because of Hamas' dominance of its new government, in an apparent referral to the EU's decision to freeze its aid to the PNA indefinitely.

The international community should work with Hamas following its landslide victory in Palestinian parliamentary polls, not boycott it, Lavrov said. He also called on Hamas to meet the terms of the Mideast Quartet of mediators, which comprises Russia, the EU, the United States and the United Nations.

"Hamas must recognize Israel and sit down at the negotiating table in keeping with the Quartet's terms," he said.

Lavrov said it was extremely important to ensure compliance with all previously signed agreements in the post-election period, and that utmost care should be taken not to jeopardize the Mideast peace process, which is paving the way for an agreement to create a sovereign Palestinian state.

The EU's executive body said last Friday that the 25-nation bloc would cut off direct budgetary aid to the Hamas-led Palestinian government, but would continue supporting health care, education and other humanitarian projects.

Earlier, Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands halted their bilateral aid to the PNA, and other EU governments are expected to follow suit.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization both in Europe and the United States. Russia, however, does not classify it as a terrorist group.