Head of Russian coal giant elected board chairman of Powerfuel

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - The director general of Russia's second largest coal producer, Kuzbassrazrezugol (RTS ticker: KZRU), has been elected board chairman of its British subsidiary Powerfuel, the company announced Tuesday.

Siberia-based Kuzbassrazrezugol bought 51% in Powerfuel in March for $1.6 billion.

Powerfuel's new board of directors will include three Kuzzbassrazrezugol representatives. British entrepreneur Richard Budge was elected director general.

Powerfuel owns the Hatfield Colliery in northern England, which was closed down in 1993. The company plans to restart the mine with its new resources, and has obtained a license to build a clean-coal power station with output of 920 MW.

The Kuznetsk Basin, or Kuzbass, in southwest Siberia's Kemerovo Region is one of the world's largest coal basins, and produced 160 million metric tons of coal in 2005, an all-time record for the region. Kuzbass' total reserves exceed 11 billion metric tons.

Kuzbassrazrezugol operates 13 open-cast mines that produce 31 million metric tons annually.