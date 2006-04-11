Chechens demand lower prices for mobile communications

GROZNY, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Residents of Chechnya's capital are holding a rally in downtown Grozny demanding better quality mobile communications services and lower prices, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported Tuesday.

More than 6,000 people, mostly youth, have gathered near the offices of Mobicom-Kavkaz, a subsidiary of Megafon, Russia's third largest cell operator, and the republic's sole provider. They are demanding that other mobile operators be allowed onto the market.

In early March, Chechen Prime Minister Ramzan Kadyrov said Megafon's operations would be suspended unless it reduced prices and improved its quality. "Chechnya has the highest tariffs and the lowest communications quality," he said.

On April 4, Mobicom-Kavkaz distributed an official statement saying that the company would lower tariffs, but that this would only affect a new subscription plan. The company also confirmed that charges on all incoming calls to mobile phones would be abolished starting May 1.

Moreover, the company said that from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., North Caucasus residents would be able to talk for free. The mobile service monopoly also promised to improve the quality of communications.

Mobicom-Kavkaz CEO Andrei Krainik asked Kadyrov about land to build base stations and renting offices for the company. He said this would speed up Megafon's development in Chechnya.

Earlier, Russia's second largest cell operator VimpelCom (Beeline trademark) confirmed that it had received a license to provide communications services in Chechnya but said it had yet to receive other permissions from relevant agencies.