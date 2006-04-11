Conmen in southern Russia arrested over fake bird-flu vaccine

SARATOV, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Two men have been detained in southern Saratov Region for allegedly injecting poultry with milk rather than bird-flu vaccine, local prosecutors said Tuesday.

"The suspects posed as veterinary doctors and injected birds at private households with milk, charging 50 rubles ($2) for a shot," a source said.

Both men have been charged with premeditated fraud and face up to five years in prison if convicted.

A wave of bird flu hit the south of Russia in February, but a massive vaccination campaign launched in March has prevented an epidemic, an emergencies ministry spokesman said Monday.

Around 1.1 million birds have died of bird flu in the country while 0.3 million have been culled in measures to control the spread of the virus since February 3.