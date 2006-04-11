Minister says mineral and hydrocarbon output steady in 2005

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's natural resources minister said Tuesday the country's output of natural gas, copper, gold, and diamonds in 2005 had maintained levels achieved in 2004 and that prospecting still exceeded production.

Yury Trutnev said that 2005 federal budget income from tenders for development of natural resources had rocketed by a factor of seven on the previous year.

"Investment in geological surveying has tripled in the past two years," Trutnev said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. "We cannot expect immediate results, but output of a number of mineral resources was reported at last year's level, which means we prospected more than we produced. This primarily means gas, copper, diamonds, and gold."

Trutnev said 65 mln metric tons more oil had been prospected in 2005 than 2004, and added that re-estimating reserves and raising production efficiency would give the country an additional 300 mln metric tons of oil.