Communist leader slams race-hate crimes after Petersburg killing

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - The leader of the Communist Party Tuesday called for "patriotic organizations " to condemn the apparently racially motivated murder of a foreign student in St. Petersburg, and voiced concerns over a string incidents allegedly involving nationalist groups.

A 27-year-old student from Senegal, Lamzer Samba, was shot dead April 7 on his way home from a nightclub in Russia's second city.

"We call on all citizens and all of the country's patriotic organizations to slam the crime committed in St. Petersburg," Gennady Zyuganov said.

"The situation is becoming more and more alarming," as apparently racially motivated incidents appear to have close links with terrorism and organized crime, he said.

The attack was the latest in a string of incidents involving non-white foreigners that hit the city in recent months. A Chinese student was attacked outside her apartment block this month, while a nine-year-old girl of mixed Russian and African origin was hospitalized after being stabbed near her apartment building March 25.

Other violent attacks in St. Petersburg include an attack on a man from Mali, who was stabbed to death in February, and the murder of a student from Cameroon last December and of a Congolese student in September.

Routine attacks by skinheads and youth gangs on foreigners with non-Slavic features have also been reported in other Russian cities.

The central city of Voronezh alone has seen at least seven apparently racially motivated killings over the past six years, including the murder of a Peruvian student in October last year.

Over 100,000 foreign students are currently educated in Russia, Zyuganov said, calling on the Communist Party's youth wing, Russian Communist Youth Union, to help foreign students, and even to protect them.