Truck maker Kamaz expects to boost revenue by 11% in 2006

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's largest truck manufacturer, Kamaz, said Tuesday it expected to boost consolidated revenue by 11% year on year in 2006 to 60 billion rubles ($2.17 billion).

Director General Sergei Kogogin said that a 30% year-on-year rise in Q1 sales meant the company expected to exceed its targets for 2006.

"This allows us to expect faster growth than planned," he said.

The company's sales target for 2006 is 34,000 trucks, compared to 32,000 in 2005. Kamaz aims to bring annual production up to 60,000 vehicles within five years, Kogogin said.

Kamaz, which is 34% owned by government, announced recently that it was planning an IPO for mid-2007.