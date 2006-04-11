Russia should make 20-30 ballistic missiles a year - expert

Russia needs to produce up to 30 intercontinental ballistic missiles a year to maintain a strategic nuclear balance with the United States, a senior security expert said Tuesday.

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russia needs to produce up to 30 intercontinental ballistic missiles a year to maintain a strategic nuclear balance with the United States, a senior security expert said Tuesday.

Alexei Arbatov, head of the international security center at the Russian Academy of Sciences, told RIA Novosti that if Russia continued to produce only 6-8 Topol-M missiles a year it would have only 150 such missiles and three nuclear submarines in 10-15 years.

No country currently has missiles like the Topol-M, which is capable of penetrating anti-missile defense systems, he said, "and is unlikely to possess them in the next 20 years."

Arbatov also said Russia and the U.S. should boost strategic stability talks.

"We need a more radical treaty on strategic offensive reductions with a reliable control mechanism," he said. "Such a treaty should fix a limit of 1,000 warheads for the two countries."

Under the current agreement, Russia and the U.S. are to reduce their total number of warheads to 1,700-2,200 by December 31, 2012.

"By that time, Russia will have no more than 1,000 warheads anyway, but this gap [1,700-2,200] allows the U.S. to maintain nuclear dominance," Arbatov said.