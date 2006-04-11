Russia, EU ink memorandum on cooperation in agriculture

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's agriculture ministry and the European Commission Tuesday signed a memorandum on understanding in the sphere of agriculture and rural development.

"It is an accepted view now that agriculture is an important sphere with enormous potential both for Russia and the European Union," Agriculture Minister Alexey Gordeyev told a news conference. "We need to establish regular contacts to coordinate agrarian policy, and regulate food markets and customs and tariffs policies."

EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Mariann Fischer Boel said the document was the first step in strengthening cooperation between Russia and the EU in agriculture.

She also said the EU could grant Russia an annual wheat import quota of 1 million metric tons, and that the issue could be discussed during regular meetings of working groups created under the memorandum.

But Gordeyev said Russia was against grain import quotas and would rather introduce a balanced exchange of grain products on the basis of coordinated production policy.

"I believe quotas should be avoided, because in terms of grain exports Russia and the EU could balance production in such a way that we complement each other," he said. "We have every opportunity to accomplish this goal."

Russia does not have a separate grain import quota in the EU and exports virtually no grain to EU member countries.

Russia is the third largest wheat exporter in the world. Production in 2006 is estimated at 48 million tons, up from 45.3 mln tons in 2005. Exports are forecast at 10 mln tons, up 2.0 mln tons year on year.