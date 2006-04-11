Experts confirm satellite failure caused by space garbage

The failure of the Express AM11 communications satellite on March 29 was caused by a collision with space trash, an official said Tuesday.

DUBNA, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - The failure of the Express AM11 communications satellite on March 29 was caused by a collision with space trash, an official said Tuesday.

"The Express AM11 satellite accident occurred when the spacecraft collided with space garbage," said Yury Izmailov, acting general director of a state-run satellite communications company. "As a result, the satellite left its orbit and started spinning."

Broadcasts in Russia's Far East were interrupted for a short time after the satellite malfunctioned.

The satellite, equipped with 30 transponders with total capacity of 2,000 W, was put into orbit April 27, 2004. It was built jointly with France's Alcatel Space and Sodern, with some equipment made in Germany and Japan. The spacecraft was scheduled to remain in orbit at least 12 years.

The official said that the spacecraft had been put into a disposal orbit.