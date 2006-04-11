Russia's WTO accession could be put off indefinitely - MP

"I believe that the process of Russia's accession to the WTO should be only favorable," State Duma speaker Boris Gryzlov said. "If [accession] conditions do not suit our country, than it [accession] will be delayed for a long period."

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russia will only join the World Trade Organization on terms it considers favorable, a senior member of the lower house of parliament said Tuesday.

Under WTO regulations, Russia must sign bilateral accession agreements with all members of the 58-nation WTO Working Party set up to negotiate its accession. Negotiations are still ongoing with the United States, Colombia, and Australia.