ST. PETERSBURG, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Police detained a suspect in the murder of a Senegalese student shot dead in an apparently racially motivated killing last week in St. Petersburg, local prosecutors said Tuesday.

The student, Lamzer Samba, was making his way home April 7 from a nightclub with a group of fellow African students when the group was fired on from behind in a street in the south of the city center.

African Unity, a Petersburg group that represents students from across Africa, said Samba had been a fifth-year student at St. Petersburg's State Telecommunications University.