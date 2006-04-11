Two skiers still buried under avalanche in northern Russia

MURMANSK, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - The chances of rescuing two skiers still trapped following an avalanche Monday night in northern Murmansk Region are very slim, the local emergencies center said Tuesday.

An avalanche on the northern slope of Mt. Aikuiaivencher, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) south of the regional capital, Murmansk, buried four tourists from St. Petersburg at 19.35 Moscow time (15.35 GMT) Monday evening.

Two skiers - a dead woman and a man who survived - have been recovered.

An emergencies center official said the rescue operation has been hampered by a large amount of snow and ice that formed when temperatures dropped overnight. He added that in these conditions the chances of finding the remaining two skiers alive were very slim.