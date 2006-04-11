Russian weekly mulls counter-suit against U.S. lawyer

A popular Russian weekly newspaper said Tuesday it was considering filing a counter lawsuit against a U.S. lawyer following a court decision to freeze its bank accounts in North America.

The New York Court of Appeals ruled to suspend the U.S. bank accounts and trademarks of Argumenty i Fakty and another Russian newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda, over alleged failure to pay a lawyer who defended their interests in a piracy case.

New York-based Julian Lowenfeld sued the papers seven years ago after they allegedly failed to pay him $434,000 in fees for winning a case against North American Russian-language weekly Kurier, which they accused of copyright violations.

"We are working closely with U.S. lawyers to resolve the situation," said Andrei Mironov, head of the newspaper's legal department. "At the same time, we are considering the possibility of filing a counter lawsuit."

He said AiF received by e-mail an official court notice to appear for hearings on April 12 in New York only yesterday and had not previously heard of ongoing litigation. The newspaper also received a 150-page case report - written in English - containing Lowenfeld's position.

"We will probably ask the court to postpone hearings to review the documents and thoroughly prepare for the trial," Mironov said, adding that AiF could join efforts with Komsomolskaya Pravda in the case.

If AiF and Komsomolskaya Pravda fail to appeal the ruling by April 12, Lowenfeld will be entitled to use their trademarks and distribution proceeds in the U.S. until the sum due - now standing at $682,000 including interest - is paid to him in full.