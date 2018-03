NAZRAN, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Two militants have been killed and one wounded in a special operation in southern Russia, local police said Tuesday.

The militants were hiding in a house near a school in the capital of the North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia. Their identities are being established.

One police officer was killed and two severely wounded during the firefight.

"Doctors say they [the police officers] are in a serious condition," a police source said.