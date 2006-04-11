Morning re-cap of main news, April 10

* The Foreign Ministry said Moscow supported a UN proposal for a high-level meeting involving the "Quartet" of Middle East mediators and key regional players in New York in late April

* Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was too early to speak of granting independence to the troubled Serbian region of Kosovo

* Mikhail Margelov, the head of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament's international affairs committee, said a meeting of the PACE subcommittee on the Middle East scheduled for Monday was postponed due to the absence of the Palestinian delegation who were denied visas

* The Kremlin press service said veteran diplomat Vitaly Churkin had been appointed by presidential decree as Russian Ambassador to the United Nations and the UN Security Council

* The Emergency Situations Ministry said around 1.1 million birds had died of bird flu in Russia, while 0.3 million had been culled in measures to control the spread of the virus since February 3

* Industry and Energy Minister Viktor Khristenko said talks on a package of documents laying the groundwork for a common economic space between former Soviet republics would be completed by yearend

* The Russian stock market continued to rise Monday, with the RTS index closing 2.1% up at a record high 1523.15 points.

* Vladimir Smirnov, general director of state-controlled uranium supplier and provider of uranium enrichment services Techsnabexport, said Russia was planning to produce uranium abroad while actively prospecting new deposits at home

* A Moldovan parliamentary official said a parliamentary delegation would visit Moscow April 12-14 to discuss resumption of the country's wine exports to Russia

* Russian-Vietnamese joint energy venture Vietsovpetro has started construction of a $300-million natural-gas pipeline in southern Vietnam, local media said

* Binbank Vice President Irina Komarova said the bank, one of Russia's leading commercial banks, would hold a roadshow for its $100mln Eurobond issue in April

* Prosecutors said a court in southern Russia had sentenced a man charged with kidnapping and killing a boy to 22.6 years in prison

* Two police officers and a suspected militant were killed in Makhachkala, the capital of the Republic of Daghestan in Russia's North Caucasus, local police said