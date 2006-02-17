GDP growth up 4.7% y-o-y in January 2006 - Gref

MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's annual GDP growth during January 2006 was 4.7% higher than in January 2005, German Gref, the economic development and trade minister, said Friday.

In January, industrial production growth was up 4.4% year-on-year, and 0.2% month-on-month, Gref said.

According to the minister, real incomes of individuals grew 8.7% year-on-year in January 2006 - a positive sign after last January's drop of 10%.

Retail sales grew 11.7% whereas manufacturing output saw 4.1% growth.

Gref said the first month of the year was not a good indicator of macroeconomic tendencies, but that the available figures showed a slight slowdown in industrial output growth rates relative to last year. He attributed this to the long holiday season and the deep freeze that gripped most of the country in January.

The record-low temperatures are also to blame for a slowdown in the production of oil and other hydrocarbons, Gref said, adding that steady production levels would likely be restored by May. He said the year's oil production growth rate would be 2% at best.